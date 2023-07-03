Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Ramirez and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Braves Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 90 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .289/.359/.508 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 25 RBI (85 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .261/.339/.350 on the season.

Kwan brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (6-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks third, 1.125 WHIP ranks 20th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 at Phillies Jun. 22 7.0 3 0 0 6 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 5.1 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 42 walks and 54 RBI (112 total hits). He has swiped 39 bases.

He has a slash line of .336/.415/.604 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with three doubles, six home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 81 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 50 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .252/.356/.576 slash line so far this season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

