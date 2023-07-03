Josh Bell -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .228 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.

In 62.7% of his 75 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 41.3% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this year (18.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .230 AVG .226 .311 OBP .327 .356 SLG .398 11 XBH 13 3 HR 5 16 RBI 22 35/16 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings