Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .228 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- In 62.7% of his 75 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 41.3% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this year (18.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.230
|AVG
|.226
|.311
|OBP
|.327
|.356
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|22
|35/16
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Elder (6-1) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks third, 1.125 WHIP ranks 20th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
