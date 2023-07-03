Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Naylor (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .301 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Naylor enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .409.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 74 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Naylor has an RBI in 33 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (32.4%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.308
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.333
|.504
|SLG
|.448
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|34
|22/10
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Elder (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.44 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.44), 20th in WHIP (1.125), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.