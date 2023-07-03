On Monday, Josh Naylor (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .301 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Naylor enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .409.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 74 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.8% of them.

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Naylor has an RBI in 33 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (32.4%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .308 AVG .294 .347 OBP .333 .504 SLG .448 14 XBH 14 6 HR 4 26 RBI 34 22/10 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings