Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Kolby Allard) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 14 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .255.
- Rosario is batting .292 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (50 of 77), with multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Rosario has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.211
|.362
|OBP
|.244
|.446
|SLG
|.247
|16
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|12
|29/13
|K/BB
|37/7
|7
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Allard (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
