After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Kolby Allard) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 14 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .255.

Rosario is batting .292 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (50 of 77), with multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Rosario has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .304 AVG .211 .362 OBP .244 .446 SLG .247 16 XBH 4 1 HR 0 16 RBI 12 29/13 K/BB 37/7 7 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings