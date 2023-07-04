Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Braves Player Props
|Guardians vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Braves
|Guardians vs Braves Odds
|Guardians vs Braves Prediction
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .143 with four doubles and three walks.
- In 31.3% of his 32 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 32 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In four games this year (12.5%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (15.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.108
|AVG
|.167
|.154
|OBP
|.193
|.135
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|17/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Allard (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.