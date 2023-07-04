On Tuesday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .143 with four doubles and three walks.

In 31.3% of his 32 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 32 games played this year, he has not homered.

In four games this year (12.5%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (15.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .108 AVG .167 .154 OBP .193 .135 SLG .222 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 17/1 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings