Guardians vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Atlanta Braves (57-27) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Braves will look to Kolby Allard versus the Guardians and Shane Bieber (5-5).
Guardians vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Guardians have won in 14, or 42.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win four times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (338 total, four per game).
- The Guardians have the sixth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|@ Royals
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Zack Greinke
|June 30
|@ Cubs
|L 10-1
|Cal Quantrill vs Justin Steele
|July 1
|@ Cubs
|W 6-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Marcus Stroman
|July 2
|@ Cubs
|W 8-6
|Aaron Civale vs Jameson Taillon
|July 3
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Gavin Williams vs Bryce Elder
|July 4
|Braves
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Kolby Allard
|July 5
|Braves
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Mike Soroka
|July 6
|Royals
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Jordan Lyles
|July 7
|Royals
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Daniel Lynch
|July 8
|Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Brady Singer
|July 9
|Royals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Austin Cox
