Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Progressive Field against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Tuesday.

Guardians vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 55 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 338 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.2 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has the sixth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined 1.258 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (5-5) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Bieber has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs W 6-0 Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Austin Cox

