How to Watch the Guardians vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Progressive Field against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Tuesday.
Guardians vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 55 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 338 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the sixth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians have a combined 1.258 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane Bieber (5-5) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- Bieber has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Zack Greinke
|6/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-1
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Justin Steele
|7/1/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-0
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Marcus Stroman
|7/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jameson Taillon
|7/3/2023
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Bryce Elder
|7/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Kolby Allard
|7/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Mike Soroka
|7/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jordan Lyles
|7/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Daniel Lynch
|7/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|7/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Austin Cox
