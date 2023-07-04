On Tuesday, July 4, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (57-27) visit Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (41-43) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Guardians have +115 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Shane Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.48 ERA)

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 50, or 68.5%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 43-14 (winning 75.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 9-1 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (42.4%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 4-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Amed Rosario 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.