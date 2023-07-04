Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 90 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .287/.358/.503 slash line so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 88 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.342/.356 so far this year.

Kwan brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 42 walks and 54 RBI (113 total hits). He's also stolen 40 bases.

He's slashing .335/.413/.599 on the year.

Acuna will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, six home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 81 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .250/.354/.571 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

