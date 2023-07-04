The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .224 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.

In 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 10.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.8% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this year (18.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .223 AVG .226 .303 OBP .327 .345 SLG .398 11 XBH 13 3 HR 5 16 RBI 22 35/16 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings