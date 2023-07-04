The Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.

The Washington Nationals (34-50) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (46-39)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.302 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.302 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.282 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)

CIN Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -120 +100 9.5

The New York Yankees (47-38) play the Baltimore Orioles (49-34)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI)

NYY Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -121 +102 9

The Miami Marlins (49-37) host the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49)

The Cardinals will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.288 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

MIA Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -173 +146 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (43-42) play host to the Texas Rangers (50-35)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 20 HR, 66 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 20 HR, 66 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

The Minnesota Twins (43-43) take on the Kansas City Royals (25-60)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.251 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -193 +163 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35) play host to the New York Mets (38-46)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.221 AVG, 25 HR, 58 RBI)

NYM Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -115 -105 9

The Houston Astros (47-38) play host to the Colorado Rockies (33-53)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.295 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.295 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.263 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)

HOU Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -185 +157 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (46-39) play host to the Chicago Cubs (38-45)

The Cubs will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.279 AVG, 10 HR, 41 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.279 AVG, 10 HR, 41 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 5 HR, 42 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -124 +104 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (57-30) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (44-39)

The Phillies will take to the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI)

Wander Franco (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.316 AVG, 12 HR, 54 RBI)

TB Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -142 +121 8

The San Francisco Giants (46-39) play the Seattle Mariners (41-42)

The Mariners will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 13 HR, 46 RBI)

The Detroit Tigers (37-46) play host to the Oakland Athletics (23-63)

The Athletics will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.258 AVG, 1 HR, 33 RBI)

DET Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -171 +146 8.5

The San Diego Padres (39-46) face the Los Angeles Angels (45-42)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.277 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

Juan Soto (.277 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.303 AVG, 31 HR, 68 RBI)

SD Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -120 +101 7.5

The Cleveland Guardians (41-43) take on the Atlanta Braves (57-27)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.287 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)

José Ramírez (.287 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -123 +104 9

The Chicago White Sox (37-49) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (45-40)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 46 RBI)

Luis Robert (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 46 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -124 +104 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45)

The Pirates will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.268 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.268 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI) PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.245 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI)

LAD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -217 +181 9

