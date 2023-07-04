Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Kolby Allard) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 12 doubles, three triples and 27 walks while hitting .243.
- Straw enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this year (50 of 82), with at least two hits 15 times (18.3%).
- In 82 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Straw has driven in a run in 11 games this season (13.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (35.4%), including five multi-run games (6.1%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.213
|AVG
|.266
|.271
|OBP
|.343
|.295
|SLG
|.318
|8
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|29/10
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Braves are sending Allard (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering three hits.
