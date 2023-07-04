Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Progressive Field Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 30, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has six doubles and three walks while batting .276.

Freeman has had a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Freeman has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in five games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .333 AVG .235 .385 OBP .270 .458 SLG .324 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 1

