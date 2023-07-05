On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (batting .318 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Braves.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .260 with 15 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks.

Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .417 with one homer during his last games.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (24.4%).

In 78 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this year (23 of 78), with two or more RBI six times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 78 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .314 AVG .211 .369 OBP .244 .477 SLG .247 18 XBH 4 2 HR 0 20 RBI 12 30/13 K/BB 37/7 7 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings