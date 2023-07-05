Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (57-28) and Cleveland Guardians (42-43) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 5.

The Braves will give the nod to Mike Soroka (1-1, 6.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Cal Quantrill (2-5, 6.18 ERA).

Guardians vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those games.

Cleveland has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +140 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (344 total, four per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

