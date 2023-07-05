Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to take down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 56 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .371 this season.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 344 (four per game).

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.2) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined 1.261 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill (2-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Quantrill has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs W 6-0 Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 7/14/2023 Rangers - Away - -

