The Atlanta Braves (57-28) are looking for Ronald Acuna Jr. to continue a 15-game hitting streak against the Cleveland Guardians (42-43) on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-5) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 6.89 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-5, 6.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.

His last time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.18, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing batters have a .285 batting average against him.

Quantrill has five quality starts this season.

Quantrill has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this game.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

Soroka (1-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 6.89 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .266.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.