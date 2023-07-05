Josh Bell, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .225 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.

In 62.3% of his 77 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has driven in a run in 31 games this year (40.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this year (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .224 AVG .226 .302 OBP .327 .343 SLG .398 11 XBH 13 3 HR 5 16 RBI 22 35/16 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings