Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Josh Bell, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .225 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- In 62.3% of his 77 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has driven in a run in 31 games this year (40.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this year (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.224
|AVG
|.226
|.302
|OBP
|.327
|.343
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|22
|35/16
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Soroka (1-1 with a 6.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.89, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
