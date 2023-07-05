Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 12 doubles, three triples and 27 walks while batting .239.
- In 50 of 83 games this year (60.2%) Straw has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (18.1%).
- In 83 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Straw has driven in a run in 11 games this year (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.9% of his games this season (29 of 83), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.206
|AVG
|.266
|.263
|OBP
|.343
|.286
|SLG
|.318
|8
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|30/10
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
