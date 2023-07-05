Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .302 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.357) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
- Kwan enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .417.
- Kwan has recorded a hit in 58 of 83 games this season (69.9%), including 25 multi-hit games (30.1%).
- In 83 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 20.5% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (54.2%), including nine multi-run games (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.269
|AVG
|.267
|.371
|OBP
|.316
|.369
|SLG
|.347
|13
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|18
|28/24
|K/BB
|19/14
|7
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka (1-1 with a 6.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.