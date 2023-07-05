Steven Kwan -- batting .302 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.357) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Kwan enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .417.

Kwan has recorded a hit in 58 of 83 games this season (69.9%), including 25 multi-hit games (30.1%).

In 83 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

In 20.5% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (54.2%), including nine multi-run games (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .269 AVG .267 .371 OBP .316 .369 SLG .347 13 XBH 11 1 HR 1 8 RBI 18 28/24 K/BB 19/14 7 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings