The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .185 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and a walk), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .140 with four doubles and three walks.

Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 30.3% of his games this year (10 of 33), with multiple hits three times (9.1%).

He has not gone deep in his 33 games this season.

In four games this year (12.1%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (15.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .103 AVG .167 .146 OBP .193 .128 SLG .222 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 12/2 K/BB 17/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings