Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .185 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and a walk), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .140 with four doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 30.3% of his games this year (10 of 33), with multiple hits three times (9.1%).
- He has not gone deep in his 33 games this season.
- In four games this year (12.1%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (15.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.103
|AVG
|.167
|.146
|OBP
|.193
|.128
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|12/2
|K/BB
|17/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.24 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-11 with a 6.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, June 24, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.58), 43rd in WHIP (1.287), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.