Thursday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (42-44) and Kansas City Royals (25-62) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (5-2) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take the ball for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Guardians have won 24 out of the 42 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

This season Cleveland has won one of its four games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Cleveland has scored 345 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule