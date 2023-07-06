Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals square off against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -210 +170 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 42 total times this season. They've finished 24-18 in those games.

Cleveland has gone 1-3 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.

Cleveland has played in 85 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-47-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-21 21-23 19-11 23-33 27-28 15-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.