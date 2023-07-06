Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Thursday at Progressive Field against Jordan Lyles, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 56 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland is slugging .370, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (345 total, four per game).

The Guardians are 22nd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest average in MLB.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering three hits.

Bibee has four quality starts this year.

Bibee will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Cubs W 6-0 Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves L 8-1 Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 7/14/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away - -

