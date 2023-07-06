Tanner Bibee will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (42-44) on Thursday, July 6 versus the Kansas City Royals (25-62), who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Guardians' matchup versus the Royals but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (-210) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to defeat the Royals with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.76.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 1-3 (25%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 6-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Myles Straw 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.