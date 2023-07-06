The Cleveland Guardians (42-44) and Kansas City Royals (25-62) square off on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Progressive Field.

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.58 ERA).

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.58 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (5-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Bibee has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

The Royals will send Lyles (1-11) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 91 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, June 24, the righty tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .246 batting average against him.

Lyles is trying to record his third quality start of the season.

Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

The 32-year-old's 6.58 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.287 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.

