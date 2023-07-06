Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Bell -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .221 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- In 61.5% of his games this season (48 of 78), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (39.7%), with more than one RBI in five of them (6.4%).
- He has scored in 14 of 78 games (17.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.218
|AVG
|.226
|.294
|OBP
|.327
|.333
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|22
|36/16
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.24 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.58), 43rd in WHIP (1.287), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
