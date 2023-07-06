Josh Bell -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .221 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.

In 61.5% of his games this season (48 of 78), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (39.7%), with more than one RBI in five of them (6.4%).

He has scored in 14 of 78 games (17.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .218 AVG .226 .294 OBP .327 .333 SLG .398 11 XBH 13 3 HR 5 16 RBI 22 36/16 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings