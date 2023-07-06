Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Royals
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
|Guardians vs Royals Prediction
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .299.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 47 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 44.0% of his games this year, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 75 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.304
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.333
|.496
|SLG
|.448
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|34
|23/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.24 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.58), 43rd in WHIP (1.287), and 57th in K/9 (6.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.