After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .299.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 47 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 44.0% of his games this year, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 24 of 75 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .304 AVG .294 .347 OBP .333 .496 SLG .448 14 XBH 14 6 HR 4 26 RBI 34 23/11 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings