After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .299.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
  • Naylor has picked up a hit in 47 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 44.0% of his games this year, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 24 of 75 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 38
.304 AVG .294
.347 OBP .333
.496 SLG .448
14 XBH 14
6 HR 4
26 RBI 34
23/11 K/BB 27/8
2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.24 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.58), 43rd in WHIP (1.287), and 57th in K/9 (6.3).
