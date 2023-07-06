Marlins vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 6
The Miami Marlins (51-37) have a 3-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-2) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (5-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.
Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (5-5, 4.60 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez
- The Marlins will send Perez (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in a third of an inning pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.47, a 3.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.120 in 10 games this season.
- He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Perez has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
- Flaherty has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Flaherty will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 61st in WHIP (1.558), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
