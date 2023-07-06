After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 12 doubles, three triples and 28 walks while batting .237.

Straw has gotten a hit in 50 of 84 games this year (59.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.9%).

He has not gone deep in his 84 games this year.

Straw has driven in a run in 11 games this season (13.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34.5% of his games this season (29 of 84), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .202 AVG .266 .262 OBP .343 .279 SLG .318 8 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 32/11 K/BB 30/17 2 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings