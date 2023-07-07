Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB play with 59 home runs.

Cleveland has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.373).

The Guardians are 16th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (351 total).

The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 28th in the majors with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale (2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Civale has recorded three quality starts this season.

Civale will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his eight appearances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves L 8-1 Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 7/14/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.