How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB play with 59 home runs.
- Cleveland has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.373).
- The Guardians are 16th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (351 total).
- The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in MLB.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 28th in the majors with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.273).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Aaron Civale (2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Civale has recorded three quality starts this season.
- Civale will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his eight appearances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jameson Taillon
|7/3/2023
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Bryce Elder
|7/4/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Kolby Allard
|7/5/2023
|Braves
|L 8-1
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Mike Soroka
|7/6/2023
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jordan Lyles
|7/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Daniel Lynch
|7/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|7/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Zack Greinke
|7/14/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
