Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (43-44) will match up against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-63) at Progressive Field on Friday, July 7. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+150). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (2-3, 4.14 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+125) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Myles Straw 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+200)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 2nd

