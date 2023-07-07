Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Kansas City Royals matchup at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Civale Stats

The Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Civale has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 2 6.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 6.0 6 4 4 5 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 6.2 5 2 2 6 3 at Padres Jun. 14 3.2 5 2 2 7 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 5.2 4 2 2 3 2

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 93 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.360/.508 on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 92 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .266/.339/.355 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Braves Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 88 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.294/.423 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Twins Jul. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI.

He's slashing .248/.289/.440 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

