Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Bell (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .222.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 49 of 79 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (10.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 31 games this year (39.2%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this season (17.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.219
|AVG
|.226
|.293
|OBP
|.327
|.331
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|22
|37/16
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing batters.
