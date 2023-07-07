After hitting .256 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Daniel Lynch) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 12 doubles, three triples and 28 walks while batting .237.

Straw has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of them.

In 85 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In 12 games this year (14.1%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 29 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .203 AVG .266 .262 OBP .343 .278 SLG .318 8 XBH 7 0 HR 0 7 RBI 7 34/11 K/BB 30/17 2 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings