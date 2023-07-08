The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .257 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 53 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 81 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has an RBI in 24 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .303 AVG .211 .359 OBP .244 .461 SLG .247 19 XBH 4 2 HR 0 21 RBI 12 30/14 K/BB 37/7 7 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings