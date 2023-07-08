Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .257 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 53 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 81 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has an RBI in 24 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.303
|AVG
|.211
|.359
|OBP
|.244
|.461
|SLG
|.247
|19
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|12
|30/14
|K/BB
|37/7
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Singer (5-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.52), 62nd in WHIP (1.483), and 49th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.