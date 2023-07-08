Saturday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (44-44) against the Kansas City Royals (25-64) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on July 8.

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (5-7, 5.52 ERA).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 26, or 59.1%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 64.9% chance to win.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 354 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).

Guardians Schedule