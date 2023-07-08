You can find player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and other players on the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 94 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.362/.506 on the year.

Ramirez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 92 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .263/.336/.351 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Braves Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 14 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI (89 total hits). He's also swiped 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.294/.424 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Twins Jul. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2

Salvador Pérez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a .245/.286/.435 slash line on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

