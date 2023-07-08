The Kansas City Royals (25-64) hope to break their five-game losing run versus the Cleveland Guardians (44-44), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Guardians will look to Gavin Williams (0-1) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (5-7).

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (0-1, 3.79 ERA) vs Singer - KC (5-7, 5.52 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (0-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 23-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 3.79 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .185.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Gavin Williams vs. Royals

The Royals rank 27th in MLB with a .230 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.367) and 76 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-21 in seven innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.52, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.

Singer is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this outing.

Singer will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.52), 62nd in WHIP (1.483), and 49th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Brady Singer vs. Guardians

He will face a Guardians offense that ranks 27th in the league with 354 total runs scored while batting .247 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .373 slugging percentage (27th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 60 home runs (30th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Singer has thrown six innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out three.

