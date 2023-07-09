Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Amed Rosario (batting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- In 54 of 82 games this year (65.9%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- In 82 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (30.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (7.3%).
- In 32 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.312
|AVG
|.211
|.366
|OBP
|.244
|.465
|SLG
|.247
|19
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|12
|31/14
|K/BB
|37/7
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.27 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.15 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.
