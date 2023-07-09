After batting .115 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .135 with four doubles and three walks.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in 29.4% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.8% of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this year.

In four games this season (11.8%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 34 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .095 AVG .167 .136 OBP .193 .119 SLG .222 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 13/2 K/BB 17/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings