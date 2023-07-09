Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After batting .115 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .135 with four doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in 29.4% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.8% of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this year.
- In four games this season (11.8%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 34 games so far this season.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.095
|AVG
|.167
|.136
|OBP
|.193
|.119
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|13/2
|K/BB
|17/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.27).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.15 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
