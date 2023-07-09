On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (5-13) will be attempting to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Wings (9-9). It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Wings matchup.

Fever vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN

ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

The Fever have covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 5-6.

Indiana has an ATS record of 9-3 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Wings games have hit the over six out of 17 times this season.

A total of 10 Fever games this year have hit the over.

