Sunday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (45-44) and Kansas City Royals (25-65) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on July 9.

The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (5-5) against the Royals and Ryan Yarbrough (1-4).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

Cleveland has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 71.4% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 364 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

