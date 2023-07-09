The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+200). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -250 +200 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 27-18 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Cleveland has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Guardians have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 88 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-49-4).

The Guardians have gone 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-21 21-23 20-11 25-33 29-28 16-16

