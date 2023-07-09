The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 60 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.376).

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (364 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Shane Bieber (5-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Bieber is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year.

Bieber has 15 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves L 8-1 Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals W 3-0 Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals W 10-6 Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/17/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.