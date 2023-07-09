Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (45-44) will face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-65) at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 9. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+200). The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 27, or 60%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 28.6%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 2-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

