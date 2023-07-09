After going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .231 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 81 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 81 games (19.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .236 AVG .226 .314 OBP .327 .369 SLG .398 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 20 RBI 22 37/18 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings