After going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .231 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 39 walks.
  • Bell has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 81 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bell has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 of 81 games (19.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 37
.236 AVG .226
.314 OBP .327
.369 SLG .398
13 XBH 13
4 HR 5
20 RBI 22
37/18 K/BB 34/21
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.27 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals will send Yarbrough (1-4) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
