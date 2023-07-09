The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is batting .309 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
  • Naylor has had a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 28 times (35.9%).
  • Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36 games this season (46.2%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (20.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 26 of 78 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 38
.324 AVG .294
.362 OBP .333
.527 SLG .448
16 XBH 14
7 HR 4
30 RBI 34
24/11 K/BB 27/8
2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.27 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Yarbrough gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
