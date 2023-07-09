The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .309 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Naylor has had a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 28 times (35.9%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this season (46.2%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (20.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 26 of 78 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .324 AVG .294 .362 OBP .333 .527 SLG .448 16 XBH 14 7 HR 4 30 RBI 34 24/11 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings