The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .238 with 13 doubles, three triples and 28 walks.
  • Straw has gotten a hit in 53 of 87 games this season (60.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.2%).
  • In 87 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Straw has driven in a run in 13 games this year (14.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 44
.207 AVG .266
.261 OBP .343
.286 SLG .318
9 XBH 7
0 HR 0
8 RBI 7
36/11 K/BB 30/17
2 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.27 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Yarbrough (1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
