The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .238 with 13 doubles, three triples and 28 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 53 of 87 games this season (60.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.2%).

In 87 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Straw has driven in a run in 13 games this year (14.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .207 AVG .266 .261 OBP .343 .286 SLG .318 9 XBH 7 0 HR 0 8 RBI 7 36/11 K/BB 30/17 2 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings