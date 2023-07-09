On Sunday, Steven Kwan (.311 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .266 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 walks.

In 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%) Kwan has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (31.0%).

In 87 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 20.7% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .264 AVG .267 .361 OBP .316 .360 SLG .347 14 XBH 11 1 HR 1 9 RBI 18 29/25 K/BB 19/14 7 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings